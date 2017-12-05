Amazon Handmade Success: Kahili Creations

Amazon has been actively selling handmade goods by local craftspeople. Marcia Ricchiuti is the owner of Kahili Creations. Kahili Creations makes handmade jewelry and reaches a global customer base through Amazon Handmade. On Black Friday, Kahili Creations ended up selling 70% more than Black Friday last year. Marcia is now a featured artisan on the Handmade Gift Shop.

By also using Fulfillment by Amazon, her products are eligible for two-day shipping, reaching millions of Prime customers. Marcia has been very successful selling her handmade jewelry on big shopping days like Prime Day and Cyber Monday.

Marcia works at her own pace and loves to spend time exploring Big Island, Hawaii, where she lives.

