Amazon Handmade Success: Kahili Creations

Amazon has been actively selling handmade goods by local craftspeople. Marcia Ricchiuti is the owner of Kahili Creations. Kahili Creations makes handmade jewelry and reaches a global customer base through Amazon Handmade. On Black Friday, Kahili Creations ended up selling 70% more than Black Friday last year. Marcia is now a featured artisan on the Handmade Gift Shop.
By also using Fulfillment by Amazon, her products are eligible for two-day shipping, reaching millions of Prime customers. Marcia has been very successful selling her handmade jewelry on big shopping days like Prime Day and Cyber Monday.
Marcia works at her own pace and loves to spend time exploring Big Island, Hawaii, where she lives.
Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.
Hawaii News Now
420 Waiakamilo Road, Suite 205
Honolulu, HI 96817
Main (808) 847-3246
News (808) 847-1112
KHNL
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
KGMB
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.