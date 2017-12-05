Business Report: 12/5/17

Smart Yields co-founder Michael Rogers took the stage at the Vatican last night – sharing the Smart Yields story with hundreds of people from around the world. The Laudato Si conference shares ideas to feed the world. Smart Yields apps measure moisture, control fertigation, and otherwise farm from a smart phone.

Health Net Federal Services is holding a job fair today, 10 to 5, in the Coral II ballroom of Hilton Hawaiian Village. Health Net is a national Tricare contractor but these positions are on Oahu.

Mazie Hirono announces the USDA will chip in more than $1 million for the Makana North Shore Urgent Care clinic – the first 24/7 urgent health care in Hanalei – construction has already begun.

The HIStep export roadshow lands on Kauai today – export sales advice today, nine to 11, in the Lihue Plantation Building. Admission free.

U-Haul buys the former Kmart on Dairy Road in Kahului and plans to turn part of it into a thousand self-storage units.

Quiksilver offers $150 million to buy Billabong. Quiksilver emerged from bankruptcy and has a new corporate name, Boardriders.

