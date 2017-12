A man accused of stabbing his roommate for not bringing beer to a party has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Honolulu police arrested 61-year-old Don Little on Sunday afternoon.

Police said he stabbed a 51-year-old man in the knee on Friday in Pearl City.

Officials said the victim suffered a 12-inch laceration and was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

