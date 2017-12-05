Retired Hawaii geologist petitions radiation monitoring plan

HILO, Hawaii (AP) - A Big Island resident has filed a petition for the Pohakuloa Training Area's radiation monitoring plan, prompting federal regulators to give the plan another look.

The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported Sunday that a U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Agency review board agreed last month to review some of the concerns raised by retired geologist Michael Reimer.

Reimer is concerned with the frequency of sediment sampling, number of sediment sampling sites and data evaluation methods for depleted uranium.

Reimer said he doesn't think the plan requiring one sediment sampling site downstream of the U.S. Army training facility is sufficient to monitor depleted uranium.

Agency spokesman David McIntyre said any recommended changes would go out for public review, likely early next year.

Information from: Hawaii Tribune-Herald, http://www.hawaiitribune-herald.com/

