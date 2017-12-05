Hawaii woman's avocado might make Guinness World Records

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (AP) - A Big Island woman is waiting to hear back from Guinness World Records to find out if the 5-pound (2.3-kilogram) avocado she snagged is the world's largest.

West Hawaii Today reports that Pamela Wang found the avocado on Sunday while on a walk. Her next move was to the Pure Kona Green Market, where she met up with friends and showed the enormous avocado to community members.

Wang's friends began making inquiries online, uncovering information that indicated Wang's avocado might just be the largest on record.

Wang submitted an application to Guinness and expects to here back within two months. She had Ken Love, executive director of Hawaii Tropical Fruit Growers, witness the avocado's weighing. Guinness requires an expert to be present.

The avocado weighed 5.23 pounds.

Information from: West Hawaii Today, http://www.westhawaiitoday.com

