Rainbow Wahine shoot lights out against Montana State, 81-75

The Rainbow Wahine basketball team showed off their offensive prowess against Montana State in a back-and-forth shootout Monday night, coming away with the 81-75 victory at the Stan Sheriff Center.

The ‘Bows (5-3) shot a sizzling hot 55.6 percent from the field, including 41.2 percent from three-point range. The Wahine were led by Sarah Toeaina’s 25-point outburst, which tied a career-high, along with 21 points from Julissa Tago and 19 from Lahni Salanoa.

Salanoa was on her way to breaking the 20-point mark, but appeared to roll her ankle on a three-pointer late in the fourth quarter. She was able to put weight on her foot after the game.

The Bobcats (5-4), not to be outdone by the high-flying Wahine, also shot lights out from the field with a 47.5 clip which included 10 successful three-pointers.

With the win, Hawaii improves to 5-3 on the season and will play host to Idaho State (5-3) this Friday at the Stan Sheriff Center. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. HT.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.