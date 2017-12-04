Thieves steal hikers' things then damage their car so they can't follow

Hikers in Moanalua Valley were left rattled on Monday after two men stole their belongings then damaged their car so they couldn't get away.

It happened just outside the gate at Moanalua Valley Neighborhood Park around 4 a.m.

Two men with bandanas over their faces approached the two hikers, a man and a woman in their car and with their windows down.

The hikers wanted to remain anonymous out of fear of retaliation, but they want other hikers to be aware.

“Our friend, he saw the guy and apparently he had some kind of weapon at his side. And the guy who was at my window had some kind of weapon,” one of the hikers said.

"When she tried to start the car, one of the men reached in and broke the ignition so she couldn't start the car and they also took away her phone when she tried to call 911,” the other hiker’s mom said.

A good Samaritan nearby stepped forward and the hikers weren't hurt.

"I could see that this male individual yelling, open the door! And he was pounding on the windshield ... and I yelled to them, ‘Shhh! Quiet!’ And I called 911,” said bystander Ron Tsuruda.

"He heard the commotion and he came out and kind of yelled, 'Hey! What's going on!' And I think that may have been the reason why they exited."

The suspects sped off before police arrived.

The men are described as heavy set and in their 30s. They took the hikers’ backpacks, cell phone, wallets, and IDs.

The community association president said crime has been on the rise as more hikers are discovering their tiny park.

"We've always been known as a very quite neighborhood. Our park before used to be just a community park, very quiet, only local families here. But now, with social media, and the inability to access the trails through the Haiku Stairway, on that in, they're coming this way,” said Steven Onoue.

Onoue says they do have problems with people accessing the park beyond the hours of operation and they've asked HPD to step up enforcement.

The park is closed from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., and anyone caught there after hours could be fined.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.

