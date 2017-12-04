Man who broke into Kauai home, sexually assaulted child is arrested in California

A 26-year-old man who's accused of breaking into a Kauai home and sexually assaulting a child has been arrested after fleeing to California.

US Marshals arrested Samson Harong on Monday morning for first-degree sex assault and burglary.

In May, authorities said, Harong allegedly broke into a Lihue home and then sexually assaulted a child under 14 years old.

Three months later, he fled after being indicted.

US Marshals tracked him down in Red Bluff, a town in Northern California. Harong, originally from Micronesia, is awaiting extradition to Kauai.

After the arrest, Kauai Police Chief Darryl Perry said Harong is accused of a "very serious and disturbing crime."

"His arrest marks the first step towards providing justice for the victim and the victim’s family," Perry said. "My heart goes out to them during this difficult time.”

