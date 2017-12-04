Homegrown talent: Week 13 update of NFL players from Hawaii

Week 13 was a busy one in the NFL as all the bye weeks are now over, and half of the league is still trying to put together a late-season push to clinch a spot in the playoffs.

Helping give their respective teams the push they need are some of Hawaii’s finest football exports. Here, we’ll take a look at how NFL players with ties to the islands performed over the weekend.

Note: Only players who made an impact are listed below.

Marcus Mariota, QB, Tennessee Titans

This hasn’t been Marcus Mariota’s best season statistically speaking, but he’s still leading the Tennessee Titans toward the playoffs. And with a 24-13 win over the Houston Texans this past Sunday, the Titans are well on their way to the postseason.

Throwing Titans fans a bone after another underwhelming performance vs. inferior competition:



- Delanie Walker one of the decade's best signings. Deserving Pro Bowler



- Mariota has made situational strides this year, i.e. 2-minute drill



- Murray looked much better this week — Chris Wesseling (@ChrisWesseling) December 4, 2017

The former St. Louis standout threw for 150 yards and a touchdown to improve Tennessee’s record to 8-4 on the season.



Rigoberto Sanchez, P, Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts have been a major disappointment this season, but one bright spot has been their standout rookie punter, Rigoberto Sanchez.

#Colts gain one first down on their opening series. #Jaguars will have it at their 20 after Rigoberto Sanchez’s 56-yard punt.



Here’s more about Sanchez: https://t.co/1KnLaEbzFB — IndyStar Sports (@IndyStarSports) December 3, 2017

The former Rainbow Warrior kicker/punter has another great game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, punting four times with an average of 46.8 yards per punt. He also recorded a 56 yard punt, his longest of the game.



Max Unger, C, New Orleans Saints

The anchor for the New Orleans Saint offensive line, Max Unger continued to turn heads with his impressive blocking to set running backs Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram free.

Max Unger should get an asterisk for that Alvin Kamara touchdown. His extra effort to push Mark Ingram forward for a first down on the first third down of that drive gave the Saints an extra set of downs, leading to AK’s TD. — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) December 3, 2017

The Hawaii Preparatory Graduate opened running lanes for the dynamic duo, which combined for 145 rushing yards in a 31-21 victory over the Carolina Panthers.

Manti Te’o, LB New Orleans Saints

The former Punahou standout has been a rotation player for the Saints’ defense, but was able to make an impact on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.

Manti Te’o recorded one tackle in New Orleans’ 31-21 victory over Carolina.

Kaimi Fairbairn, K, Houston Texans

Kaimi Fairbairn has had an up-and-down rookie season for the Houston Texans, and he continued to struggle on Sunday.

Fairbairn converted two field goals against the Tennessee Titans, but missed his other two attempts. On the season, Fairbairn has converted 17-of-21 field goal attempts, a conversion rate of 81 percent.

