Get ready for some blustery conditions.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for the state as a cold front moves over the state, bringing strong winds behind it.

The advisory is in effect from midnight Monday to 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Forecasters say residents should expect northeast winds from 20 to 35 mph, with localized gusts of more than 50 mph.

Officials said the strong winds can knock down tree branches and lead to localized power outages.

