Hawaii sees 50 mph winds as blustery conditions continue

Forecasters weren't kidding about those strong winds.

Hawaii saw blustery conditions statewide Tuesday, and some spots recorded particularly powerful gusts.

The winds were being blamed for several downed trees, including on Hawaii Island.

In Paradise Park, a tree fell onto a UPS truck, cracking its windshield.

The winds are also being blamed for several power outages, including one in Pahoa.

A casualty of our 45MPH winds today in Fern Acres: pic.twitter.com/ZvTV8ZoMoN — TC Gnome (@tcgnome) December 6, 2017

The peak winds Tuesday included gusts of 73 mph atop Haleakala, 51 mph at Kona Airport, and 39 mph at Hilo Airport, the National Weather Service said.

The state remains under a Wind Advisory until 10 p.m. Tuesday.

A High Wind Warning has also been issued for the summit of Haleakala.

Forecasters say northeast winds of 20 to 35 mph will diminish Tuesday night into Wednesday.

