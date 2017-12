Rumours Night Club, the site of thousands of parties, pau hana gatherings and more than few high school dances, will close in January after 34 years.

The club's last day in business: Jan. 28.

Rumours at the Ala Moana Hotel has been known in more recent years for attracting an older crowd with throwback music and a laid back atmosphere.

And judging by its Yelp reviews, the club is still popular — and downright beloved by some.

The club confirmed Monday that it's closing after getting new owners.

The space will be re-imagined, but into what isn't exactly clear yet.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.