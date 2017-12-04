Suspect sought after following woman off bus, sexually assaulting her

Police are investigating another sex assault that happened after a man followed a woman off of a city bus.

The case, which is being classified as a fourth-degree sex assault, happened Aug. 2, when the victim was on a bus in the Windward Oahu area.

The suspect started to talk to her, and she got off at Windward Mall after feeling uncomfortable. The victim followed her off the bus and sexually assaulted her.

Police said the victim fled into a store and notified an employee, who contacted security.

But things didn't stop there.

Police said the victim later went back to the bus stop and boarded a city bus with a friend. The suspect followed her and started to talk to her, and the victim told him she was going to report the incident to police. She did just that after getting off at the Castle Medical Center.

The suspect is an African-American man, police said, and is being described as his 30s to 40s. He's about 6 feet tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

Police are asking for help in the case on the heels of a similar incident in late November.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to police.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.