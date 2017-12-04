Sony renews sponsorship of Sony Open in Hawaii for four more years

Sony Corporation announced Monday, that the company will continue their sponsorship of the Sony Open in Hawaii for four additional years, extending through 2022. The tournament is a PGA Tour event and is organized by the Friends of Hawaii Charities.

Sony first sponsored the tournament in 1999, next year will be the 20th anniversary of their sponsorship. All the proceeds made from the Sony Open in Hawaii are directed back into Hawaii charities that support children, women, elderly people and the less fortunate. The Sony Open has donated more than $1 million dollars each year for the last 13 years - in total giving back an estimated $17 million to 350 charities. It is the largest charity sports event in the state.

"2018 will be the momentous 20th anniversary of the Sony Open in Hawaii. I am proud to announce that Sony has decided to renew its sponsorship once again, until 2022," said Sony Corporation President and CEO, Kazuo Hirai. "To us, the Sony Open is not just a golf tournament; it has allowed us to provide continuous support to the local Hawaiian community."

The 2018 Sony Open in Hawaii is scheduled to begin on January 11, 2018.