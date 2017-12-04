Victims scammed into sending money transfers can seek compensation

The Kauai Police Department's Police Chief Darryl Perry is warning Kauai residents of a scam after he received a peculiar letter that caught his attention.

The Kauai Police Department's Police Chief Darryl Perry is warning Kauai residents of a scam after he received a peculiar letter that caught his attention.

A Georgia woman is being accused of scamming a number of Hawaii residents out of thousands by telling them they'd won money from the Publishers Clearing House and needed to pay fees to claim it.

A Georgia woman is being accused of scamming a number of Hawaii residents out of thousands by telling them they'd won money from the Publishers Clearing House and needed to pay fees to claim it.

Police: Georgia woman scammed Big Island 92-year-old out of his life savings

Police: Georgia woman scammed Big Island 92-year-old out of his life savings

Shelley Johnstone said she saw plenty of red flags when a man who purportedly worked at the federal courthouse called her last month to tell her there was a bench warrant for her arrest.

Shelley Johnstone said she saw plenty of red flags when a man who purportedly worked at the federal courthouse called her last month to tell her there was a bench warrant for her arrest.

If you sent money to a scammer using Western Union, you can now seek compensation.

Compensation claims are due Feb. 12.

The refund program follows a settlement with all 50 states.

The Federal Trade Commission alleged that scammers were able to use Western Union to get payments from victims, even though the company was aware of the problem and had gotten thousands of complaints.

Scams that might be eligible for compensation include scams that required Western Union money transfers for fake lotteries or prizes, family emergencies, advance-fee loans, or online dating.

Victims can file claims for scams that happened between Jan. 1, 2004 and Jan. 19, 2017.

To file a claim or for more information, click here.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.