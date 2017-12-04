Victims scammed into sending money transfers can seek compensation

Victims scammed into sending money transfers can seek compensati - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

If you sent money to a scammer using Western Union, you can now seek compensation.

Compensation claims are due Feb. 12.

The refund program follows a settlement with all 50 states.

The Federal Trade Commission alleged that scammers were able to use Western Union to get payments from victims, even though the company was aware of the problem and had gotten thousands of complaints.

Scams that might be eligible for compensation include scams that required Western Union money transfers for fake lotteries or prizes, family emergencies, advance-fee loans, or online dating.

Victims can file claims for scams that happened between Jan. 1, 2004 and Jan. 19, 2017.

To file a claim or for more information, click here.

