Healthier Hawaii: What's being done to address US opioid epidemic?

On the latest Healthier Hawaii segment, we focus on the opioid epidemic in America, which now has two million Americans addicted, has claimed more than 183,000 lives since 1999, and is currently claiming, on average, 91 lives every day.
To learn more, HNN sat down with Dr. Briana Lau-Amii, a surgical oncologist at Pali Momi Medical Center.
Lau-Amii discusses the latest on the epidemic and what's being done to address it.
Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.
Hawaii News Now
420 Waiakamilo Road, Suite 205
Honolulu, HI 96817
Main (808) 847-3246
News (808) 847-1112
KHNL
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
KGMB
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.