Healthier Hawaii: What's being done to address US opioid epidemic?

On the latest Healthier Hawaii segment, we focus on the opioid epidemic in America, which now has two million Americans addicted, has claimed more than 183,000 lives since 1999, and is currently claiming, on average, 91 lives every day.

To learn more, HNN sat down with Dr. Briana Lau-Amii, a surgical oncologist at Pali Momi Medical Center.

Lau-Amii discusses the latest on the epidemic and what's being done to address it.

