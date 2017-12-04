SmartMoney Monday: Charitable giving - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

SmartMoney Monday: Charitable giving

It's the season of giving. And for this edition of SmartMoney Monday, we're kicking off a Monday saving series. We're discussing with Katherine Sato from Bank of Hawaii on how charitable giving can be a win-win helping people in need, as well as helping yourself with some tax benefits. 
 

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly