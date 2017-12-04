What's Trending: Bored Panda, Zay Jones defies gravity, brick sl - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

What's Trending: Bored Panda, Zay Jones defies gravity, brick slippers

In today's What's Trending, Howard talks about Bored Panda, a company that gets 30 million likes, shares, comments and reaction a month from Facebook. Steve shares a video of Buffalo Bills' receiver Zay Jones seemingly defying gravity. And Dan shows us an interesting pair of slippers.
 

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly