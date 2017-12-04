Illustrated Economics: Hotel Employment by Island

For this edition of Illustrated Economics, Howard explains hotel employment by island.

Accommodation Jobs by County in the month of October:

Kauai 4,300 (4,200)

Oahu 19,000 (18,100)

Maui Co. 12,100 (11,600)

Big Island 5,900 (6,100)

*Excludes restaurants, bars and other food service jobs.



