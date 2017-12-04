Illustrated Economics: Hotel Employment by Island

For this edition of Illustrated Economics, Howard explains hotel employment by island.
Accommodation Jobs by County in the month of October:
Kauai 4,300 (4,200)
Oahu 19,000 (18,100)
Maui Co. 12,100 (11,600)
Big Island 5,900 (6,100)
*Excludes restaurants, bars and other food service jobs.
Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.
Hawaii News Now
420 Waiakamilo Road, Suite 205
Honolulu, HI 96817
Main (808) 847-3246
News (808) 847-1112
KHNL
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
KGMB
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.