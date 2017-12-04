Nimitz bike path to be closed to clear homeless campers

The bike path along Nimitz Highway will be closed for the next two weeks to deal with the homeless situation.

On Monday morning, crews will be out to close the Nimitz bike path between Middle and Ahua St. as they work to clear and address safety and sanitary issues brought on by the number of homeless individuals who have been living under the Nimitz viaduct.

The closure is scheduled to last about two weeks.

Several state agencies will be assisting with the massive homeless sweep under the Nimitz overpass and along the bike path.

Over 4 million pounds of trash have already been collected in the area since cleanup efforts started earlier this year.

The sweep that took place in October was the largest of the past two years. At the time approximately 180 people and dozens of pets were living under the viaduct.

Outreach workers will be on hand over the next several days to try and get the homeless campers into shelters or housing.

Officials say the homeless population that lives in this particular area has been especially resistant to help and that has proved to be one of the biggest obstacles the state has faced in trying to keep this area clear.

This has also been the site of several dog attacks and a spike in crime.

Officials have said much of the trash and debris accumulated by the illegal homeless encampment has also floated into streams ended up in Honolulu Harbor and Keehi Lagoon.

The state has said they hope their efforts will be more permanent than in the past -- which is why rail contractors will install fencing and provide security to keep illegal campers from returning after the cleanup is done.



