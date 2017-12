A Big Island man accused of starving his daughter to death is scheduled to appear in court Monday.

Kevin Lehano is charged with murder in the death of Shaelynn Lehano Stone.

The girl's mother and grandmother are also charged in the case.

The 9-year-old girl was found unconscious inside the family's Hilo apartment in June of 2016, according to authorities.

She later died.

Sources told Hawaii News Now the girl was confined to the unit, was not allowed to leave nor was provided with any food.

