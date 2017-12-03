Forecast: Clear skies with cool temperatures on the way

Lots of blue sky and sunshine are in the forecast for most of this week. Winds will become lighter Monday ahead of a weak cold front that will move quickly through the islands Monday night into Tuesday morning. That will be followed by a day of strong, gusty and cool north winds with nighttime temperatures falling into the upper 50s for some spots. Otherwise, mostly clear and dry conditions are expected until Saturday, when another frontal band is expected to arrive.

Surf is headed up for north and west shores but will remain below advisory levels. East facing shores will remain under a High Surf Advisory overnight, but will fall below advisory levels Monday. A Small Craft Advisory will also expire Monday morning as the trade winds weaken.

- Ben Gutierrez

