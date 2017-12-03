Pacific Aviation Museum welcomes home WWII fighter plane

On Saturday night, World War II veterans and current service members joined a group of about 800 guests at the Pacific Aviation Museum for an annual fundraiser.

One of the highlights of the evening came with the unveiling of the museum's newest addition to its WWII aircraft collection: a TBM Avenger.

"This airplane is so big and ungainly they called it the turkey," Pacific Aviation Museum Historian Burl Burlingame said. "It is an airplane that they rolled out for the first time Dec 7, 1941, and they got the note that pearl harbor has been attacked and they said, 'We gotta call this plane the avenger."

The Avenger became the primary bomber during WWII and was used by the U.S. Navy.

Following the war, the avenger became an submarine hunter. It tracked down Soviet forces using sonar detection methods.

The gala was the first event in a week-long string of museum events hosted by Pearl Harbor Historic Sites.

The The theme of the fundraiser was "For Love of Country: Building our Future."

Upcoming events include a Blackened Canteen Ceremony, Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade and a youth day.

For more information on the Pacific Aviation Museum and upcoming events, click here.

