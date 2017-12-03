TRAFFIC ALERT: Likelike Highway, Wilson Tunnel to close this week

Heads up motorists; The Likelike Highway will be closed this week so Hawaiian Electric can complete upgrades to the electrical substation in the Wilson Tunnel.

HECO says they will be upgrading equipment at the substation, and advises drivers to take alternative routes like the H-3 freeway or Pali Highway.

Likelike will be closed on Monday Dec. 4 from 8:30 a.m. till 2:30 p.m. Kaneohe-bound drivers will be turned around at the Nalanieha Street intersection, and town-bound drivers will be diverted just after the H-3 exit.

HECO says residents wanting access to Emmeline Place will need to seek permission from on-duty officers. Local traffic will be allowed.

