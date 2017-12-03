Magnum P.I. fans recreate Tom Selleck look in honor of 'Movember'

Tom Selleck lookalikes took over Honolulu's skies Saturday for a good cause.

A group of about a dozen Magnum P.I. super fans boarded a Makani Kai Helicopter and let the wind flow around their bushy mustaches.

The group grew their facial hair to look like Tom Selleck's character from the hit 1980s TV show which was filmed in Hawaii. It made for a good photo op and brought awareness to a trend popularly known as "Movember."

"November is men's health awareness month, so Movember basically. At the end of November, we celebrate in some themed fashion. This year is Magnum P.I. This is definitely why we are all dressed as Thomas Magnum," one Selleck lookalike said.

The group's look was definitely spot-on from mustache's to short beige shorts and matching red aloha shirts.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.