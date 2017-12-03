Unrelated stabbings leave 2 people injured on Oahu

In apparent unrelated stabbing incidents this weekend, two people were injured, one in serious condition.

According to EMS, a 31-year-old man was taken to a hospital in serious condition after suffering a possible stab wound to the back. The incident happened in the Ala Moana area around 2 a.m. Sunday morning. No word on if any arrests have been made.

Then, on Friday night in Pearl City, police responded to another stabbing involving a 51-year-old male victim and 61-year-old male suspect.

Sources say an argument broke out between roommates moments before the stabbing. The victim was stabbed in the knee and suffered a 12" laceration. Sources also say the victim was transported to the hospital in a private vehicle, and ambulance services was not needed.

The suspect fled and no arrests have yet been made.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents should call police.

