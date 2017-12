A 23-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly trying to run over a Honolulu police officer last week.

Police records show Irie Thomaslee was arrested Friday afternoon on Lehua Ave. in Pearl City.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. Friday. Sources say the officer was attempting to serve an outstanding warrant for Thomaslee when she got behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle and attempted to run over the responding officer.

Police eventually were able to detain her and she was arrested on scene.

She faces charges of attempted murder in the first degree, a traffic violation and resisting arrest.

