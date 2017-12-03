Two killed in separate weekend accidents on Oahu, Big Island

A deadly weekend on Hawaii roads claimed the lives of two people on two separate islands.

On Oahu, a crash killed a 54-year-old man who ran onto the H-1 Freeway near the H-2 North off ramp.

According to police, the man was struck by a 46-year-old on duty police officer who was driving his HPD SUV in the far right lane.

It happened around 6:15 p.m. Saturday. Police closed two lanes of the freeway for nearly three hours while they investigated.

Police say drugs and alcohol were not potential factors for the officer, but they say it is possible drugs may have been a factor for the pedestrian.

Earlier in the day, an accident happened around 4 p.m. on the Big Island's Highway 19 near the 34 mile marker.

Big Island police say a woman in her late 30s was killed after a collision involving a blue pickup truck and a white sedan. One lane of the highway near Paauila was blocked as police investigated.

Witnesses told authorities that the sedan appeared to hydroplane on the wet roadway before spinning out and striking the truck heading in the opposite direction.

"It has been raining on and off in varying degrees throughout the day, so everything is pretty saturated and it doesn't take much to create additional runoff," Battalion Chief Matthias Kusch said.

The woman was reportedly ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. Fire officials say the two males in the truck had minor injuries.

Identities of victims in both accidents have not yet been officially released.

