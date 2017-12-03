Movie Review: LADY BIRD

If you like well acted movies that reflect what life is really like, I highly recommend the new film, LADY BIRD, written and directed by New York actress Greta Gerwig.First off, you should know that LADY BIRD has nothing to do with the wife of former president Lyndon Baines Johnson.

The title character is a smart, rebellious 17 year old girl going through her senior year at a Catholic high school in Sacramento California in 2002. And the story is mostly about the girl’s love-hate relationship with her difficult mother.

The film is a highly entertaining comedy-drama that’s funny, honest, and very real.

Priest: Lady Bird, is that your given name?

Lady Bird: Yeah.

Priest: Why is it in quotes?

Lady Bird: I gave it to myself. It’s given to me by me.

Saoirse Ronan plays the strong minded young woman who can’t wait to leave Sacramento and escape to the east coast.

Counselor: So, you’re not interested in any Catholic colleges?

Lady Bird: No way. I want schools like Yale, but not Yale because I probably couldn’t get in.

Counselor (laughing): You definitely couldn’t get in.

Mom: You know with your work ethic, just go to city college and then to jail and then maybe back to city college and then maybe you’d learn to pull yourself up and not expect everybody to do everything. (She screams in horror as Lady Bird opens the car door and jumps out.)

Laurie Metcalf plays the mother who heaps scorn on her daughter and yet obviously loves her in her own way. In this scene they are looking at clothing in a thrift shop.

Mom: If you’re tired, we can sit down.

Lady Bird: I’m not tired.

Mom: You’re dragging your feet.

Lady Bird: You are so infuriating.

Mom: Stop yelling.

(Mom pulls out a dress from the rack.)

Lady Bird: I’m not yelling… Oh, perfect.

Mom: Do you love it?

Mom: I want you to be the very best version of yourself that you can be.

Lady Bird: What if this is the best version?

Her mother makes a face.

Lady Bird’s out-of-work father, played by Tracy Letts, is the voice of reason.

Lady Bird: Does Mom hate me?

Dad: You both have such strong personalities.

Writer-director Greta Gerwig has basically fictionalized her own story and turned it into a truly enjoyable movie.

