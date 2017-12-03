Undisputed: Max Holloway defends UFC title against Jose Aldo with TKO victory, Yancy Medeiros puts on fight of the year

And still.

Max Holloway said he would take out the UFC’s featherweight division, and he’s a man on of his word after defeating former champion Jose Aldo Saturday night in the third round of UFC 218’s main event via TKO in Detroit.

With the win, Holloway recorded his 12th straight victory, the fifth longest win streak in UFC history just behind Jon Jones, who has 13.

All Holloway, all the time.



Max Holloway retained his featherweight title with a 3rd-round TKO of José Aldo at #UFC218. pic.twitter.com/DyQ7xL0Dtz — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 3, 2017

Both fighters came out in the first round trying to feel each other out as Holloway waited for Aldo to exchange so he could counter, but that never came. Aldo, who came in on three weeks notice after replacing the injured Frankie Edgar, looked to conserve his energy in the opening round as he allowed Holloway to jab at his right eye without such response.

In the second, Aldo started to loosen up and throw haymakers to no avail. The punches weren’t landing consistently and were taking a lot of out Aldo, who appeared to still be suffering some after-effects from his tough weight cut yesterday.

Holloway began to take advantage of Aldo’s lack of energy and began opening up on Aldo until the horn sounded for the end of the second round. Going into the third, there was little doubt that Holloway would lose this fight.

He began engaging with Aldo, with his strikes and his words. Calling out the former champion and getting in his face, Holloway forced Aldo to start throwing strikes wildly without any real accuracy.

Exhausted, Aldo absorbed body and head shots at a relentless pace, eventually hitting the canvas trying to get into the clinch with Holloway. But Holloway gained full mount and started unleashing combinations until referee Herb Dean stopped the fight at the 4:51 mark in the third.

With the victory, Holloway defended his title for the first time and will now move on take on the division’s next challenger. Perhaps Edgar is up next for the Waianae native.

Here's how social media reacted to Holloway's win:

Happy (early) birthday to Max Holloway. He turns 26 on Monday in the midst of one of the longest winning streaks in UFC history. It’s good to be Blessed. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 3, 2017

If Edgar can’t beat Holloway, and I don’t think he will, I don’t know who beats him. He’s a disaster for the whole division stylistically. #UFC218 — David Bixenspan (@davidbix) December 3, 2017

Joe Rogan calls Max Holloway the greatest featherweight of all time. Holloway humbly declines that title for the moment. Let's do Holloway vs. Edgar. That's the fight. #UFC218 — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) December 3, 2017

But Holloway wasn’t the only Hawaiian to win tonight as Makaha’s own Yancy Medeiros put on the fight of the year, arguably one of the best UFC fights of all time, against Brazilian Alex Oliveira.

Oliveira was rocked early on in the first round by a Medeiros hook, but soon began to strike back and put Medeiros in very compromising positions in the first and second round, where some would argue the fight could’ve been stopped due to the sheer damage that Medeiros was taking.

But in the third, Medeiros came back as Oliveira began to wear down and finished off Cowboy against the fence as Oliveira folded under the volume of strikes and covered up until the fight was stopped.

Here's some more social media reactions from Medieros' victory:

Biggg Bonuses ???????????? — Dylan Collie (@23Collie) December 3, 2017

Some fights put tears in your eyes. That was one of them. Incredible, incredible fight and display of heart — Mick Maynard (@Mickmaynard2) December 3, 2017

Let’s f*****g goooooo!!!!! @ymedeiros fight of the year my Braddah made Hawaii so proud!! #teamHAWAII — Kolten Wong (@KoltenWong) December 3, 2017

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.