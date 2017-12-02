Forecast: Sunshine finally on the horizon

The gray and soggy conditions of the last week should finally give way to drier and sunnier weather Sunday. Northeast trades will remain rather breezy, and there's another cold front expected Monday night into Tuesday, but it should bring just a brief increase in showers, followed by a blast of strong, cool and dry north-northeast winds for much of the coming week.

A Small Craft Advisory remains up for all Hawaiian coastal waters and a High Surf Advisory is posted for east facing shores through Sunday afternoon.

There's still a few weather alerts for Saturday night:

Wind Advisory: Portions of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui and the Big Island, and all of Lanai.

Flash Flood Watch: Big Island.

Winter Weather Advisory: Big Island summits.

- Ben Gutierrez

