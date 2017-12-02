Rainbow Warriors can't keep up pace against Utah, 80-60

The Rainbow Warrior basketball team did the best they could to stick around with Utah Saturday night in Salt Lake City, but the Utes’ offense was too much down the stretch as the game got away from the ‘Bows, 80-60.

The final score didn’t do the game justice as Hawaii (4-2) was in the game from the tip-off, trailing by just seven points at the end of the first half. Drew Buggs led the Warriors back into the game in the first half, scoring 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting in the first.

The Warriors had a tough time getting going offensively outside of Buggs, however, as the team shot 37 percent from the field including 18 percent from three-point range.

Utah (6-1) shot an impressive 45 percent as a team and got to the free throw line a total of 27 times, converting 22 from the charity stripe.

Four players scored in double figures for the Utes, including a strong performance from Donnie Tillman who scored 16 points while grabbing eight rebounds.

Buggs finished with 14 points on the night, joined only by Mike Thomas (12 points) in double figures for the Warriors. Jack Purchase’s shooting woes from the perimeter continued on Saturday, shooting just 1-of-8 from the field.

In their return to Utah, Gibson Johnson and Samuta Avea combined for 11 points on 5-of-16 shooting.

The Warriors will return home to take care of business against Prairie View A&M on Wednesday at the Stan Sheriff Center. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. HT.

