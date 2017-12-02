Salvage operations for the 'Pacific Paradise' called off for one more day

It's hard to believe, but the 42-foot fishing vessel that ran aground off Waikiki nearly a month ago is still there.

Yes, that big fishing vessel is still stuck off Waikiki

The 42-foot commercial fishing boat Pacific Paradise ran aground at Kaimana Beach on October 10th. Over a month later, it's still there.

Salvage crews took to the sky Sunday in an attempt to remove a fishing boat stuck in shallow Waikiki waters.

The Coast Guard is optimistic that it will be able to pull a 79-foot commercial vessel from the reef off Waikiki on Saturday.

Called off by the Coast Guard, removal operations for the grounded fishing boat near Waikiki will have to wait yet another day.

After evaluating weather conditions Saturday, Coast Guard officials said the plan to tow the "Pacific Paradise" out to sea wouldn't happen until at least Sunday.

"There have been some high winds today that also made things move a little slower than they did previously, but it is a deliberate effort and we're going to do this as safely as possible," Sarah Muir of the Coast Guard said.

Salvage crews are adding buoyancy to the damaged vessel and plan to tow it further out to sea where it will eventually be sunk. The problem is getting it there.

"The process to re-float the vessel is continuing. It's taking a little longer than we wanted it to," Muir added.

Crews are continuing to apply a special foam inside the vessel that will help float it. More than half of the desired 20 compartments of the ship were filled as of Saturday afternoon.

Officials will be back out at Kaimana Beach Sunday to reevaluate conditions for removal. Officials say there will be a high tide at 4 a.m. and again at 4 p.m., though darkness and weather may be factors for further delays.

The boat first ran aground on Oct. 10 with 20 people on board. Environmental concerns have also been raised after fishing hooks and spilled fuel were discovered in the water.

"We want to take advantage of those high tides tomorrow to get it out of here so that we limit any impact it might have as well as its exposure to the environment that its in and the movement that'll be created," Muir said.

