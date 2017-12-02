Son looked on in horror as parents were swept away in Hilo river

The son of a California couple that was swept away in Hilo's Wailuku River last Saturday says police believe a body recently found along the coast appears to be his stepdad, 61-year old George Novinger.

"They (police) said they found a body. I asked if it fit the description of George and they said yes," said Joseph Harmes, the couple's son.

Harmes says he was visiting Hawaii with his parents and girlfriend, who he was planning on proposing to the day of the accident.

He says George and his mom -- 61-year-old Gladys Novinger -- wanted to take them to a special place about 100 yards above Rainbow Falls.

"The waterfall behind Rainbow Falls is where my mom and George kissed after they got married. But it didn't look safe so I said, 'No I'm not going. Mama, don't do it,'" said Harmes.

Harmes says he and his girlfriend hung back as his parents swam towards the waterfall.

He says that's when the couple got into trouble.

"They got sucked in by the current after they got behind the waterfall. They appeared a couple hundred feet down. Their hands up and sinking again," he recalled.

Fire officials say they found Gladys Novinger in the pool below Rainbow Falls, unconscious with no pulse. She was pronounced dead at Hilo Medical Center.

However, George was still missing and severe weather conditions hampered the search.

On Friday, almost a week later, a group of kids discovered a body near the Wainaku Executive Center, close to three miles from the falls.

"I'm sad for him and his family, but at least they found him and at least there will be some closure," said Ed Olson, owner of Wainaku Executive Center.

The Novingers were known as a prominent couple in the San Diego area and they ran a boutique hotel with Harmes.

Harmes says he'll miss their daily interactions the most.

"I was blessed with the opportunity to see them almost every single day because we own a business together. Catching those random hugs in the hallway, always seeing my mom's smile, or George coming into my office to crack a joke," he said.

While they were here in Hawaii, Harmes says he remembers one of the last phone calls with his mom -- one that continues to bring him comfort.

"I said, 'Hey momma, how you doing?' Her reply was always, 'I'm in heaven. We're in heaven.' I'm always going to remember that. That they were in heaven there in Hawaii," said Harmes.

