Want to serve in the Army but previously used marijuana? That's no longer a problem

Anyone who previously used marijuana but wants to fight overseas for the United States Army may have an easier time enlisting.

The Associated Press reports that Army officials are increasing the amount of misconduct waivers granted to those willing to enlist. Previous marijuana use is against policy and would have counted out those who previously smoked it, but now they're easing that policy as state aim to decriminalize pot.

If a waiver is granted, Army officials say recruits need to know one thing: They can't do it again.

“Provided they understand that they cannot do that when they serve in the military, I will waive that all day long,” Maj. Gen. Jeff Snow, head of the Army’s recruiting command told the Associated Press.

AP also reports the number of waivers granted by the active-duty Army for marijuana use jumped from 191 in 2016 to more than 500 this year.

The waivers are allowing officials to address orders to expand the Army's size.

