Health department develops opioid action plan to lower prescription misuse

As the nationwide opioid epidemic continues to claim lives, here at home the Department of Health unveiled to lawmakers its response plan to tackle opioid and other drug abuse problems in the islands.

The proposal has six focus areas which target increasing treatment access, prescriber education and pain management practices, and law enforcement and first responder support.

"Its a living document and its going to be a guide and framework to tackle some of the problems we know are coming, and even though its opioid specific we know we have meth problems in the community so anything that's going to improve law enforcement assisted diversion improve access to substance abuse treatment programs is a good thing, and that's in this plan," State Rep. Della Au Belatti said.

In July 2017, Governor Ige launched the statewide Opioid Action Initiative which partners public and private stakeholders to tackle substance misuse issues in the islands.

In Hawaii there are nearly 490,000 dispensed prescriptions for oxycodone and hydrocodone.

For more information on prescription management, click here.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.