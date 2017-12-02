100 killed in Pearl Harbor attack identified 76 years later

By AUDREY McAVOY

Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) - The military has identified 100 sailors and Marines killed when the USS Oklahoma capsized during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor 76 years ago.

The milestone comes two years after the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency dug up nearly 400 sets of remains from a Hawaii cemetery.

Officials exhumed the bodies after determining that advances in forensic science and genealogical help from families made it possible to identify the men. The buried Marines and sailors have been classified as missing since World War II.

The agency has said it expects to identify about 80 percent of the battleship's missing crew members by 2020.

It said Friday that it made the most recent identification last week. Many of those identified have been buried in their hometowns. Others have been reinterred in Honolulu.

