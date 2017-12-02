Coconut campaign to save the Lihue Post Office ends unsuccessfully

Dozens of Kauai residents sent coconuts to U.S. postal officials in hopes of saving the Lihue Post Office. To their dismay, efforts to save the historic location failed.

On Friday, the USPS announced their decision to consolidate mail operations into one location near the Lihue Airport. Mail service will now be based out of the USPS facility located at 3230 Kapule Highway.

The USPS hopes the move will save money.

"The Postal Service has determined that the relocation is the optimal solution to satisfy its need to improve operational efficiency and reduce the financial burdens facing the organization," USPS said.

The current post office on Rice Street operates out of a nearly 80-year-old building that was constructed in 1939.

Earlier this year, residents started the campaign to save the office, located in the center of Lihue.

"It would be more than just losing a post office, it would be losing a monument," Kauai County Councilman Derek Kawakami told Hawaii News Now in February.

There is no timeline as to when the relocation will happen.

