Heading to the Honolulu City Lights parade? Here's what you need to know

A great family-friendly way to welcome the holidays is by attending any of the dozens of Christmas light parades happening on Oahu.

Are you planning on watching the annual Honolulu City Lights? If so, bring an umbrella — just in case.

Recent wet weather has kept roads slick throughout Honolulu and parts of the state. The unstable atmosphere is expected to linger through the weekend.

Cloud cover is keeping temperatures cool across Oahu. Temperatures around the time of the parade and tree lighting ceremony are expected to be in the low 70s.

The annual parade and tree lighting ceremony is one of the largest holiday events on Oahu. This year, 2,000 marchers and 55 floats and vehicles are expected to participate.

Festivities begin at 4:00 p.m. with food booths and keiki rides on the grounds near Honolulu Hale.

At 6 p.m., the massive Electric Light Parade will begin at Aala Park and head down King Street, ending at King and Punchbowl.

Just before the parade reaches Honolulu Hale at 6:30 p.m., the Mayor and other dignitaries will light up the city's 70-foot Norfolk Pine Christmas Tree. The tree was donated from a Waikele residence, and is decked out in island style decorations.

Festivities will continue throughout the night with Santa photos and a holiday concert.

There will be free event parking at the underground parking garage at the Fasi Municipal Building located at the corner of Beretania and Alapai Streets. The public can access the structure from Beretania Street.

Thousands are expected for the annual event which kicks off the Christmas season in Honolulu.

