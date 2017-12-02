Smoke alarm alerts residents to early morning Kapolei house fire

Two Kapolei residents were able to safely escape a burning home early Saturday morning after the sounds of flames and an activated smoke alarm woke them in the night, HFD said.

According to fire officials, a two-alarm fire ignited in a one-story home on Alepa Street just before 4 a.m.

Some 31 firefighters responded to the scene and saw heavy black smoke emanating from the structure upon their arrival.

HFD quickly established command, determined no one else was in the home and had the fire under control in about 20 minutes.

The residents were uninjured and declined services from the American Red Cross.

No word on what caused the fire. Damage estimates were unavailable but HFD said the home was "heavily damaged."

The fire is under investigation.

