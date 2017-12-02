Flash Flood Watch posted for already-soggy Big Island

The Big Island is under a Flash Flood Watch through late Saturday night.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu said an upper level trough is sinking toward the island from the north and will enhance incoming showers. The greatest threat for flooding will be along the eastern side of the, where the ground is already saturated from drenching rains earlier this week. Even small amounts of rainfall could lead to flash flooding.

The Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that could lead to very dangerous flash flooding. Monitor forecasts and alerts and be prepared to take action if a Flash Flood Warning is issued.

