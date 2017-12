A Wind Advisory has been issued for the island of Lanai and the leeward Kohala and Kohala mountain areas on the Big Island through 6 a.m. Sunday.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu is expecting northeast winds of 20 to 35 miles per hour with localized gusts up to 50 miles per hour in those areas.

Winds this strong can knock down tree branches and lead to localized power outages. Motorists should also use extra caution.

