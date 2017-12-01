3rd annual Life Champion Senior Bowl taking place on Kauai for first time

The third annual Life Champion Senior Bowl will take place at Vidinha Stadium on Kauai for the first time.

The exhibition will showcase 132 high school seniors from across the state, including a handful of players from Guam and Samoa.

Coaches from the Division I (FBS and FCS) level are not allowed to attend due to NCAA rules, but coaches from DII, DIII, NAIA and the junior college levels are permitted.

The Life Champion Senior Bowl hosted Hilo-based Hawaii Football Club, was held on the campus of Kamehameha-Hawaii in Keaau the past two years.

Kickoff is scheduled for Noon and the game will be streamed live at ScoringLive.com.

