Things get chippy as Holloway, Medeiros weigh-in ahead of UFC 218

Max Holloway's title defense against Jose Aldo may be the big event at UFC 218, but Yancy Medeiros and his opponent Alex Oliveira stole the show in Detroit on Friday at weigh-ins.

After both welterweight fighters weighed-in, Medeiros and Oliveira stood face to face when the Brazilian leaned in, appearing to attempt to antagonize Medeiros, and then struck him in the torso before the two were separated.

Oliveira then seemed to complain that Medeiros struck his cheek, prompting the reaction.

Not long after the main event, Holloway and challenger Jose Aldo weighed-in in far less dramatic fashion. After making weight, the featherweight champ was asked about Aldo's remarks claiming that a leg injury prevented the veteran Brazilian from throwing kicks at UFC 212 where Holloway earned his belt.

Holloway said he welcomed a healthy Aldo this time around. The 25-year-old Waianae native is looking to continue an 11-fight winning streak as he defend his featherweight title tomorrow as the main event in Detroit.

