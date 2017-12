A 57-year-old man was fatally struck in Wahiawa on Friday morning as he attempted to cross Koahiwi Avenue.

The victim has been identified by the city Medical Examiner's Office as Millard Clifton, Jr., of no local address.

Police said the crash happened about 10 a.m., and the victim was not in a crosswalk.

A driver turning from California Avenue struck the pedestrian, who was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Speed, alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.