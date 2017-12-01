Kupuna Achievers: Auntie Deanna Espinas

Auntie Deanna Espinas believes we must share stories from the past in order to keep traditions alive.

That's why she's been volunteering at the Hawaii Plantation Village for the past 15 years.

"I like what I see happening when people come to the museum," she said. "When they explain about why the immigrants came to Hawaii and what were their lives like and then when you see the school tours there is no other place on earth or in our state where they can experience this."

See her story in our latest Kupuna Achievers profile.

