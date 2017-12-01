Ticket sales for Merrie Monarch 2018 kick off

Headed to the Merrie Monarch Festival in 2018?

The Hilo hula competition started accepting mailed-in ticket requests Friday.

Tickets cost from $5 to $40, and each person can purchase a maximum of two.

The hula festival is set for April 5, 6, and 7.

Each year, thousands converge on Hilo for the annual competition, which showcases Hawaii's top hula halau.

Tickets can be purchased by mail with a money order, but no personal checks.

