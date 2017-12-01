Business Report: December air seats

It’s time for Howard’s Illustrated Economics. This morning, a closer look at December air seats from the mainland.



Vancouver - 50,000 (plus 12,000 from other Canadian cities)

SeaTac - 82,000.

Portland - 33,000.

SFO 116,000 - plus Oakland 32,000/San Jose 29,000.

LAX 246,000. San Diego 22,000.

Phoenix 40,000 - DFW 31,000.

Other insland airports, smaller numbers.

For comparison, all Japan sends 160,000 seats; 43,000 from Seoul; 34,000 from Australia. 8,000 seats from Anchorage.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.