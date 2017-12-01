Young kids need your help to support Hawaiian language immersion programs

A group of kids ages 3 to 5 years took over the Sunrise studio in the cutest fashion. Their slippers lined a wall just outside, as they chanted and sang in Hawaiian with bare feet. They're hoping that you will help support their education at their Hawaiian immersion school, Punana Leo o Waianae. They're holding a benefit dinner to support their efforts to support Hawaiian Medium education in the community of Waianae.

It's happening on Saturday, December 9, 2017 at the Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center, Kaahaaina Café. There will be a 3 Course Dinner, a Silent Auction and Hawaiian Entertainment by Na Hoa, Kalehua Krug to name just a few. It starts at 4 pm and runs until 8 pm.

