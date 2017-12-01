Forecast: Another wet and windy day with high surf

Another breezy day in the forecast with unsettled, wet weather. Instability aloft to the west of Kauai, combined with deep, tropical moisture over the east end of the state could mean more flooding today.

Don't expect a lot of sunshine. It will be mostly cloudy with passing showers that could get heavy very quickly. Trade winds will be 15-25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. High in Honolulu today will be 81 degrees.

Improving conditions are expected by Sunday, perhaps as early as Saturday. A cold front will quickly cross the island state Monday night and Tuesday. Behind that will be cool, dry, wonderful weather for the second half of next week.

Surf continues to be dangerously large along many north, west, and east shorelines, but is trending lower. South shores will see a small bump on Saturday. A new, large north swell next week will roll in starting Tuesday and likely reach warning levels by Wednesday.

Today's waves will be 14-18 feet north, 8-12 feet west, 5-8 feet east, 1-3 feet south.

Flash Flood Watch Kauai, Maui, Island of Hawaii.

High Surf Advisory west shores of Niihau and Kauai. North shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, and Maui. East shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui, and Big Island.

Small Craft Advisory all Hawaii waters.

- Dan Cooke

Go to the Hawaii News Now Weather page for the latest forecast or check out our Interactive radar. To get the latest weather conditions on your mobile device click HERE.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.